Hospitals gear up to restore normal patient care

KOCHI: Following the partial relaxation in lockdown restrictions, most hospitals in the state are gearing up to restart regular patient care in full swing. At the same time, they are leaving no stone unturned to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 infection to patients and healthcare workers. Precautionary measures and various procedures are being implemented to ensure that the quality of care provided to non-Covid patientsand protective measures to guard against the virus are compromised.

The steps include scrutiny of patients’ travel history, with particular emphasis on travel to declared hotspots in the state in recent past. “We have started our clinical procedures from last week in full swing. Since the number of Covid-19 cases is relatively low in Kerala than other states, we have time to prepare ourselves. In case of a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, things will become difficult and non-Covid cases requiring attention may get low priority,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert at Aster Medcity.

To prevent this from happening, point-of-care testing (POCT) is important, said Dr Anup. “POCT is essential for rapid detection of analytes from samples taken from patient as it facilitates better diagnosis, monitoring and management of a disease, thereby enabling doctors to take quick decisions,” he said.

“If the disease is diagnosed very early, treatment can be started quickly and patient’s health can be improved. Precautions taken to prevent transmission of diseases are also important and in this regard, the availability of quality safety gear for those treating the patients, Covid or non-Covid is the most important aspect,” said Dr Anup.

Meanwhile, elective surgeries have also recommenced in most hospitals. However, these are being done only after testing the swab samples of the patient. “Since a surgery involves multiple doctors and nurses, we will test every patient’s swab samples so that the medicos are not at risk. To prevent infection from an undetected, asymptomatic Covid patient undergoing surgery for any ailment, the attending doctors and nurses will use PPEs, comprising gloves, face shields and N95 masks,” said Dr Joseph K, consultant internal medicine and diabetology, VPS Lakeshore.

“We are not fully operational, but things are getting back on track. The inflow of patients to hospitals is increasing,” he said. Most hospitals have formed separate Covid care teams and earmarked clinics to treat suspected Covid cases.

“Most private hospitals have separate clinics to attend to Covid patients. Swabs of highly symptomatic cases are tested before commencing any treatment. Doctors and staff at the flu clinic and high-risk departments like Pulmonology, ENT, and Neurosurgery will wear caps, goggles, gloves and face shields,” said Dr Tinku Joseph, pulmonologist at Amrita Hospital.

Amrita hospital gets Covid testing approval

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Ernakulam, has received the nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid-19. Earlier, ICMR had given the approval to DDRC-SRL Diagnostic Laboratory services at Panampilly Nagar, EI Lab Metropolis at Ernakulam North, and Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.