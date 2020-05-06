Covid-19 in children milder but that’s no reason to relax

Dr Tinku Joseph K By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Coronavirus infection among children is relatively mild when compared to adults and they have better chances at recovery. But there is a high probability that infection can be fatal in children with underlying chronic respiratory, cardiac and renal diseases. Also, malnutrition and immune deficiency can contribute to a serious condition among children.

Symptoms in children

Children generally present milder symptoms and usually recover within 1 to 2 weeks. Besides cold-like symptoms -- such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose, and sneezing -- gastrointestinal manifestations, including vomiting and diaorrhea, have also been reported.

There is no direct evidence of vertical mother-to-child transmission, but newborns can be infected through close contact. Reports from different parts of the world suggest that a large proportion of the infected children appear to be asymptomatic. It remains unclear why children are less severely affected than older individuals. It could be, because:

Immune system function/expression in children is not fully developed, which might lead to absence of severe immune responses after infection.

Covid-19 virus exploits the ACE2 receptors to gain entry inside cells. Immaturity of ACE2 receptors in children could be another factor.

Recurrent exposure to viruses like respiratory syncytial virus in winters can induce more immunoglobulin evels against the new virus infection

At the time of outbreak it was winter vacation in China, Europe & USA and summer vacation in India, which helped avoid a collective cluster disease by chance.

Precautions to be taken