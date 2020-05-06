STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take a cue from Krishna Kumar and family

The lockdown has helped a number of celebrities spend more time with family.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:58 AM

From left: Ishaani, Krishna Kumar, Diya, Sindhu, Ahaana and Hansika

By   Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown has helped a number of celebrities spend more time with family. However, many have used this time to explore their talents in other fields too. Krishna Kumar is one such actor who is keeping his followers and fans engaged through TikTok. Videos of his daughters Ahaana, Diya, Ishaani and Hansika dancing are among the most-watched videos on Instagram. 

The actor recently also recreated scenes from the hit movies ‘In Harihar Nagar’ and ‘Chathikkatha Chanthu’. “I used to call people jobless for posting TikTok videos. Currently, I’m jobless as well so I have started doing the same,” quips Krishna Kumar. However, the actor affirms that he has started enjoying the platform. “It’s important that we don’t sit idle during this time. I now consider it a creative exercise. It gives us a chance to brush up on our acting skills and we need to achieve proper lip sync for the videos to be effective. So it is actually a creative challenge,” says Krishna Kumar. 

The actor adds that it’s his daughter Diya who comes up with the TikTok videos. “She’s a talented actor. The videos are a proof of it. Whenever she comes up with a video idea I ask her to take up the lengthy dialogues. The TikTok video featuring the scene from ‘Chathikkatha Chanthu’ was the first one I did. None of the videos are pre-planned. Hansika is also active on Instagram and her TikTok videos are very popular.” Hansika, has around 2.4 lakh followers on Instagram, was seen in the movie Luca. 

Ahaana keeps herself busy during lockdown with dance videos. Her recent video on the song ‘Genda Phool’ was widely appreciated and shared on social media. “Since she studied visual communication she’s more interested in shooting and editing videos. Whereas, Diya is the one who choreographs most of the group dances. I would like to thank my wife Sindhu who binds us together and manages the house when we get busy with the videos,” he adds. So, will Diya soon make a big-screen debut? “Everything is destined. She has talent and I believe she will make her debut when a good project comes her way,”  says Krishna Kumar. 

The actor adds that he has been flooded with messages from his fans on social media since he started posting videos with his daughters. The actor asserts that though the lockdown has halted his business and film works, he and his family are making most of their time together. “The world is preparing for a big change. We are not sure when the theatres are going to resume functioning. People have become more comfortable with online streaming services. The lockdown has made us realise that we need to adapt to new things. It’s a positive sign,” he says.

