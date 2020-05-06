STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ticket fares for returning expats from Gulf at Rs 15,000-18,000

Aviation and foreign ministries reach consensus; using labour welfare fund with missions for needy suggested

Published: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign workers stand in line as they wait to be checked for the novel coronavirus at a testing centre in the Naif area of the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, on April 15, 2020.

Foreign workers stand in line as they wait to be checked for the novel coronavirus at a testing centre in the Naif area of the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, on April 15, 2020. (PHOTOS | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central government is learnt to have finalised the airfares for the Gulf returnees at about Rs 15,000-18,000 (QR 750-900) depending on the departure destinations, as the first Air India chartered flight to Kochi arrives from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.“The civil aviation ministry and the external affairs ministry have reached a consensus on the rates. But it is learnt that the Air India’s fare (one way) would be something between QR 750 and QR 900 (Rs 16,000-18,000),” said a source. 

A resident in Dubai, whose relatives are looking to come to Kerala, told TNIE that the rates are reasonable. “May be during the lean season, one could purchase an Air India ticket for QR500-600. But, the rates fixed are very reasonable and should be welcomed,” he said.

As per the rates finalised, the Abu Dhabi-Kochi and Dubai-Kozhikode fare is fixed at Rs 15,000 (AED 725), while the Doha-Kochi ticket is priced at Rs 16,000 (QR 760). For the Bahrain-Kochi route, the airfare is fixed at Rs 17,000 (day 2) and Kuwait-Kochi fare is fixed at Rs 19,000 and Muscat-Kochi at Rs 14,000.

“The rate of `17,000 for one-side journey is by and large reasonable at this juncture for a middle class NRI from Doha (Qatar), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE,” said a Gulf returnee.

For those who are in financial distress, he said the Indian labour welfare fund available with the Indian missions abroad, which runs into several lakhs of rupees, could be utilised to pay for the ticket rates. A release issued by Air India Express said the air tickets will be issued only to those on the passenger lists prepared by the embassy/consulate.

Shabeer Kizhur, chief coordinator, Dubai Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC), said there had been no clarity on several fronts till Tuesday evening on the ticket rates and the priority under which they would be sent was yet to be known. “Under the present circumstances, only 600 passengers can be sent in a week to Kerala whereas several lakhs have registered to return home,” he said. 

“From the financially distressed, we are getting calls asking us if we could help them,” he said.
Speaking at a discussion on a TV channel, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, said those who are evacuated by the ship will also have to pay for their travel.

Kochi airport prepared
AC K Nair, director of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), said all arrangements have been made at the Kochi airport to receive the Keralites arriving from Thursday. “The seats at the airport have been rearranged to meet the social distancing norms. Similar social distancing norms will be followed in other areas of the airport too,” Nair said. While CIAL will provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to its staff, he said other agencies in the airport will have to ensure that their staff are also given the protective gear to safeguard them against the spread of Covid-19. Earlier, two healthcare workers on duty at the Kochi airport had contracted the disease from passengers.

Rs 15,000 The finalised rate from Abu Dhabi-Kochi and Dubai-Kozhikode 

