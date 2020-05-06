STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

UAE-bizman Adeeb Ahamed appointed trustee of Kochi Biennale Foundation

Ahamed is an influential thought leader and philanthropist with an educational background from Switzerland and the UK.

Published: 06th May 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Adeeb Ahamed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has appointed UAE-based Malayali businessman Adeeb Ahamed as a trustee on its board, seven months ahead of the fifth edition of India’s biggest contemporary art festival.Ahamed, a native of Thrissur, runs the LuLu Financial Group in Abu Dhabi and is also the managing director of its retail arm Tablez and hospitality investment arm Twenty14 Holdings. KBF founder president Bose Krishnamachari, while announcing the appointment, spoke of Ahamed’s “active interest in art and culture”, adding he “brings to the table a plethora of ideas and experience as a global businessman”.

“It is important that young business leaders are part of the cultural landscape. We’re glad that we could bring on board someone like  Ahamed, who shares our vision as an institution,” added Bose  Krishnamachari.The new trustee described KMB as “a great cultural ambassador for Kerala” down the years. “It has extended beyond just art and has given rise to multiple opportunities in the services sector,” he noted.

Ahamed is an influential thought leader and philanthropist with an educational background from Switzerland and the UK. He serves on the senior advisory board of the World Economic Forum’s South Asia Regional Strategy Group that is the highest decision-making body for the global body’s activities in the subcontinent.

Also, Ahamed actively contributes to education and elderly welfare projects. With business operations spanning across 14 countries, he is consistently ranked among the ‘Top 100 Indian Leaders in the Arab World’ by Forbes Middle East.

Art as a healer
With Covid-19 dampening the global economy and people’s morale, the KMB’s theme for the upcoming edition can lead to sustainable dialogue on the role of art in times of human crisis, said Krishnamachari. “The ideas of the resilience of the human imagination and of the capacities of art in times of crisis are part of curator Shubigi Rao’s conceptual frame for the 2020 Biennale (beginning December 12). This year’s KMB can become a responsive instance of that spirit,” he added. Echoing the thought, Ahamed said Kerala merited “something as extraordinary as the Biennale” to overcome the Covid-19 blues and bring the focus back on the travel economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp