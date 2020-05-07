STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Demand for long-life milk, dairy whitener surges during lockdown

The online sales of milk also recorded the highest growth during lockdown.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Lockdown has resulted in a change in consumption of milk products with people opting for long-life milk and dairy whitener. Data from the state’s largest milk producer Milma reveals the sales of UHT (ultrahigh temp) long-life milk grew three times to 7,500 litres while sales of dairy whitener doubled to 12 metric tonnes during lockdown.

“This was because of non-availability of milk in some areas due to restrictions and less number of shops functioning. People store UHT milk and dairy whitener (milk powder) as alternatives to fresh milk. While sales of paneer grew by almost 40 per cent, ice-cream, ghee and butter showed a robust increase in sales  of 10 to 15 per cent in the latter part of lockdown,” said Milma Managing Director Dr Patil Suyog Subhashrao.

The online sales of milk also recorded the highest growth during lockdown. As per the data, online milk sales jumped from 2,000-2,500 milk packets/day before lockdown to 10,000 milk packets/day during the initial and second stage of lockdown. “Initially, the milk supply was only through AM Needs App in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Soon, other districts roped in online delivery platforms like Swiggy, Aye Auto, Getontouch, Potafo and Zomato to deliver milk and milk products,” he said.

Though milk procurement was slightly low in the initial days of lockdown, falling from 11.77 lakh litres/day before lockdown to 11.43 lakh litres/day in the initial lockdown period, the procurement rose from 10.78 lakh litres/day on April 13 to 10.95 lakh litres/day during Ramzan period. “During lockdown, dairy farming has been one of the few activities where farmers have been getting assured remuneration. There has been a sudden increase in procurement during lockdown as societies were not able to make local sale.

Though Milma reached a stage of surplus milk, we continued collecting milk and converted surplus milk into milk powder despite it being a loss-making activity,” Subhashrao said, adding though milk sales plummeted from 13.16 lakh litres/day to 10.19 lakh litres/day during the initial days of lockdown, it rose to 10.96 lakh litres/day in the due course touching 12.66 lakh litres/day from the start of the Ramzan period. The share of urban to rural sales which stood at 60:40 before lockdown changed to 75:25. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp