First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi

The Air India Express flight IX 452 with 177 passengers and four infants landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10:09 pm, an airline spokesman said.

Published: 07th May 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Air India Express flight IX 452 landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10:09 pm.

The Air India Express flight IX 452 landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10:09 pm. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first Air India Express flight carrying 177 passengers and four infants from Abu Dhabi landed at Kochi at 10:09 pm, the second flight from Dubai carrying same number of passengers and five infants landed at Kozhikode few minutes later at 10.:32 pm.

The massive repatriation exercise is named 'Vande Bharat Mission.'

'The evacuated citizens will be sent to the Institutional Quarantine facilities set up by the district administrations in their respective districts, Kerala government officials said.

Pregnant women, people needing immediate treatment, those returning to attend ceremonies connected to the death of a close relative, aged people needing continuous assistance and children under 10 years will be permitted to go to their houses, where they will be under strict home quarantine (self-isolation) for 14 days, officials said.

All passengers were asked to download the Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices and submit forms of the undertaking, as directed by the Government of India, on their arrival at the airport, they said.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were kept ready for transporting the evacuated expatriates.

Taxis were arranged for those who needed cars.

The pilots and cabin crew were in PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) suit on the flights which carried the evacuated citizens.

"Proud and privileged to carry out the first medical mission titled 'Vande Bharat Mission," the Pilot of Kochi bound flight said.

Two masks, sanitizer, snacks box with two cheese sandwiches and a fruit cake slice and water were provided to the passengers inside the aircraft.

Meanwhile, the state government partially modified its order on quarantine and stated that all incoming passengers who have not undergone testing at the point of departure, will be put in Institutional Quarantine (IQ) for 14 days by the district administration.

Those passengers tested and found COVID-19 negative will be put in IQ for seven days.

If they do not develop symptoms after seven days, they would be put in home quarantine for the next seven days, the order issued by Chief Secretary, Tom Jose said.

The Centre had insisted that all passengers coming to India should undergo 14 days Institutional Quarantine.

Athira Geetha Sreedharan,27, from Dubai, who is expecting her first baby in July this year and had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking help to return for her delivery, was among those who could board the Dubai-Kozhikode flight.

"I am very happy that I have got a ticket to travel in the first flight itself and I thank everyone," Athira, who stays in Dubai with her husband Nithin Chandran, said.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the three-phase lockdown which began on March 25 and will continue till May 17.

In a relief to Kerala, no new positive cases were reported for the second consecutive day on Thursday, while 474 people have been cured and only 25 active cases remain in the southern state.

The state, which has done extremely well in containing the spread of the contagion, is hoping that there will not be any spike in numbers once the NRKs (non-resident Keralites)return from various countries.

  • Dr.Kylasanatha Pillay
    Vande Bharat Mission. A monument of collective planning and professional execution. Various departments of the Governments at the centre and state have shown good coordination. Total success depends on the cooperation of the citizens affected.Applauses to all involved in the mission and making the same possible. It is successfully possible if too much of politics is avoided.
    1 day ago reply
