Plan to send warships to Gulf on hold

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The plan to evacuate expats in West Asian countries by deploying warships suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Union Government is yet to receive permission from the respective countries. INS Shardul, the amphibious tank landing vessel which was directed to proceed to the UAE coast on Monday night, was directed to wait for further orders, said sources. Meanwhile, INS Jalaswa and INS Magar, the two warships f Indian Navy deployed to evacuate Indians stranded in the Maldives, are on the way and the ships are expected to dock at Port of Male on Thursday.