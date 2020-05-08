STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A lifetime in music

 Malathi G Menon never slowed down, even at 84.

Malathi G Menon

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Malathi G Menon never slowed down, even at 84. The Thiruvathira exponent who breathed her last on Wednesday night always had the world at her feet, mastering percussion instruments like the Idakka and Chenda and acoustics like the Keyboard and jazz at a ripe old age. The Hindi teacher who retired from the Panampilly Nagar Boys High School, Kochi, in 1993 travelled the length and breadth of the state teaching Thiruvathira to young students in schools and colleges. In 2013 and 2017, she had orchestrated mass Thiruvathira programmes. She has also been credited for popularising the pinnal Thiruvathira, which was once a dying art form.

What made her a treat to watch was her earnest love for learning. “Always be hungry to learn more.” Was the word of advice she gave this reporter when she sat down for an interview three years ago. By then, she had finished her debut of chenda and was tackling the jazz drums. Her daughter-in-law Preetha Balakrishnan says she was preparing to debut the drums but had a bad fall last June leaving her with a fractured hand. 

According to her, Malathi teacher, as she was fondly called, was a woman of routine. She woke up early every morning and spent at least one hour each with the instruments. Though she didn’t own a chenda, she practised everyday on flat rocks. She has also acted in at least 15 movies, including Maheshinte Prathikaram, Mayanadi and Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

The family says Malathi teacher’s supporter was her husband. “Though she married at 14, he made sure she completed her education and kept encouraging her till the end. He has always been her rock,” said Preethi.Malathi teacher is survived by her husband Govindankutty Menon, children Sudha Rani, Jayaprakash Narayanan and Usha Rani, children-in-law Raghu, Preethi, Ajith Kumar and five grandchildren.

