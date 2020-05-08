STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Keep your canines safe from parvovirus threat 

When two of his Great Danes stopped taking food all of a sudden, only to fall flat out sick in a few days, Bhavin Manari’s stomach dropped.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

dogs

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Lakshmi Priya 
Express News Service

When two of his Great Danes stopped taking food all of a sudden, only to fall flat out sick in a few days, Bhavin Manari’s stomach dropped. He has seen this before. It was just about two years ago that his family lost two of their puppies to the deadly parvovirus, a particularly contagious virus that can be fatal to dogs.
The household currently has a whopping 15 dogs in total – all Great Danes. As the alarm bells started to ring, they immediately separated the duo from the rest of the pack. Within a few days, however, two more of them started to show signs of lost appetite. 

“We have shifted the remaining 11 to a friend’s place in Kalamassery. They are being closely observed for any symptoms. But luckily, they seem to be fine so far,” Bhavin says.The four others – Olive, Paris, Mishi, and Ivan – are not that lucky however. The virus attacks the canine’s gastrointestinal system, leading to vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration and, if untreated, even death. “The condition of two of them are especially severe. They seem to be in a lot of pain. They have bloody diarrhoea and keep vomiting very frequently. They are even unable to drink water,” he says. “We have been administering a fluid drip to replace the fluids they are losing in their diarrhoea/vomit. Without it, they may become dangerously dehydrated.”

Manari is not entirely sure where the virus came from. “Soon after the lockdown started, one of our dogs, Beatrice, had suffered from severe bloating. Though we took her to a hospital, we ended up losing her eventually. But, when we were at the hospital, another dog infected with parvovirus was admitted there. Realising the danger of the situation, we had taken care to ensure a proper bath and change of clothes after burying her, before we tended to the others. I’m not sure how exactly the transmission happened, but it is most likely that it came from the hospital,” Bhavin says. 

‘Vaccination the key’
According to Dr Jerin Francis, a veterinary doctor practising at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Kurumassery, the parvovirus – though primarily transmitted by dog-to-dog contact – is so potent that it is able to be carried and transmitted by unsuspecting third-party carriers via the soles of their shoes or clothing. 

“All dogs and puppies are at risk regardless of demographics, and it is necessary that pet owners vaccinate their pets properly to protect their dogs,” he explains. To properly protect the canines, it is necessary to administer the vaccine to them while they are puppies, and then continue to do the same every year, Dr Jerin says. “Though fatal, the disease is preventable this way. But it continues to appear sporadically because many tend to overlook the vaccination process,” he explains.

However, it may be noted that Bhavin’s 10-month-old puppies had gotten their first dose of vaccinations, but was affected despite the same. “Such cases are rare, and they are called vaccine breakdowns. There are many reasons for this and one of them is that the initial three rounds of vaccine may not have been properly completed. But it’s difficult to pinpoint without the details. Though subsequent treatments and immunity booster shots are available, proper vaccination is still the only way out,” he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp