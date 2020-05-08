STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moments of relief after days of stress, fear and panic for Athira

“We were tensed as the delivery date was fast approaching and there were no relatives here to take care of her.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Athira, a pregnant woman, on her way to Dubai airport along with husband Nithin to board a flight to Kozhikode

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Athira, an electronics and communication engineer at an IT equipment firm in the UAE, could barely hold back her emotions as her husband Nithin Chandran escorted her to the Dubai International Airport. Into the 31st week of pregnancy, she had been a bundle of nerves for the past few days as all her attempts to fly back to Kerala for delivery had proved futile. The Centre’s decision to launch the evacuation mission came as a relief to the couple who had even moved the Supreme Court seeking a favourable order. 

“We were tensed as the delivery date was fast approaching and there were no relatives here to take care of her. As I work with a construction company and have to mingle with a lot of people, chances of contracting Covid is high. And with pregnant women in the high risk group, I was anxious about her health. We are thankful to the Centre and state governments for facilitating the evacuation,” said Nithin, a mechanical engineer. Athira reached the airport wearing a protective gown, face mask and gloves and her eyes gleamed as the efforts to get back home was bearing fruit. 

“I’m quite glad that my parents will be around during the advanced stage of pregnancy. They have arranged the first floor of our house for my home quarantine. We are thankful to the government for facilitating the return journey. There are hundreds of pregnant women and people suffering from various ailments who are desperate to return home. I hope all of them will be able to fly back home,” said Athira, hailing from Mappayur in Perambra, Kozhikode. Athira boarded an Air India flight from Dubai to Kozhikode on Thursday evening for her return to Kerala.

It is Incas, a cultural organisation of the Congress, which had helped Nithin and Athira approach the Supreme Court seeking repatriation. “There are several hundred Malayalis stuck in the UAE due to the suspension of international flights following the lockdown. We know many people who are suffering from health issues which prompted us to approach court,” said Nithin. Nithin has been working in Dubai for the past six years. Athira shifted to Dubai two years ago following her marriage.

