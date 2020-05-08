Plea in HC against making Aarogya Setu app mandatory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrissur District Congress Committee general secretary John Daniel on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the Centre’s directive to state governments to make the use of Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all employees, including those in the private sector.

According to the petitioner, Aarogya Setu is a mobile application which uses smartphones, GPS and bluetooth features to track Coronavirus-infected persons.

It collects personal information during registration and stores it in ‘Cloud.’ The directives issued as part of the National Directives for Covid-19 Management issued by the Centre violate various fundamental rights of citizens. There was a possibility of misuse of personal information given to the app. It raises concerns of surveillance of citizens by the Centre as well, the petitioner said.