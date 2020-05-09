STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drinking water crisis haunts Goshree islands

Residents planning strong protest measures once the lockdown ends; Kothadu and Chenoor the worst affected among 13 isles

Published: 09th May 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:20 AM

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The summer season has been harsh for Ernakulam district with many areas reeling under acute potable water shortage. Among the many areas that are badly hit, are the group of isles which are lying close to the city. The small islands under Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), including Valiya Kadamakkudy, Chariyanthuruthu, Chenoor, Kandanad, Korambadam, Kothadu, Moolampilly, Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu, Cheriya Kadamakudy, Murikkakara and Vattappottassery are facing acute water crisis. However, among the 13 islands, Kothadu and Chenoor are the worst hit.

The islanders say the history of their water scarcity is as old as the history of the formation of the islands itself. The Pachalam pump house which was mooted in 1975 was aimed at supplying water to the Kadamakkudy-Cheranalloor panchayats along with city areas. However, with the number of users increasing in the city areas, the supply to the islands was gradually disconnected. Hence, GIDA, after its formation, came up with the water supply project for Kadamakkudy and Mulavukad panchayats.

“The `30-crore Muppathadam drinking water project was proposed for Kadamakkudy and Mulavukad panchayats. The initial alignment was through International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICT) Road. Later, it was realigned through some panchayats in Varapuzha, which was not included in the actual project area,” said Alex Manavalan, former block panchayat member, Edappally.

He alleged that it was owing to the interference of the Varappuzha panchayat officials that the water is not reaching the islands. “Water from Muppathadam is coming through Varappuzha to the three water tanks located at Pizhala, Paliyamthuruthu and Kothad. The capacity of each tank is 2.5 lakh litres. Meanwhile, the capacity of the overhead tank near Varappuzha Ferry is 10 lakh litres.

Hence, the supply is not reaching the islands and is getting distributed to many areas in Varappuzha,” he said. Manavalan said the islanders are planning strong protest measures once the lockdown ends. “The GIDA, which was expected to solve the issues related to the islands is almost like a white elephant. Once the lockdown is lifted, the islanders are planning to approach the agency again,” he said.

