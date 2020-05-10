STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Private hospitals in Ernakulam ready to move in to fight Covid-19 when govt wants

The health department has told us that they would brief us about conducting tests, if and when the need arises.

Published: 10th May 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The medical team which took off to the UAE from Kochi | TWITTER

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  With expatriate Malayalis starting to return to the state, major private hospitals in the district are gearing up to assist the government in testing samples and treating suspected Covid-19 cases if there is a crisis. Besides private laboratories DDRC and EI Lab Metropolis, Aster Medcity and Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) have also received the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research for conducting Covid-19 tests in Kochi.

“We are waiting for the test kits. The health department has told us that they would brief us about conducting tests, if and when the need arises. If the number of non-resident Keralites arriving from abroad goes up, there is high likelihood of suspected cases going up and we may need to pitch in. We are prepared for the worst,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, Department of Infectious Disease and Infection Control at Aster Medcity. 

“A separate tower has been arranged for treating suspected Covid-19 patients, without affecting non-Covid patient care and treatment. Around 22 ICU beds and 30 non-ICU beds are at the ready,” he said. The state government has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for all foreign returnees. If they test negative after that, they will be allowed to leave and asked to be under home quarantine. If anyone shows any symptoms during home quarantine, treatment facilities in major private hospitals can be utilised with the government’s approval. 

“As the Health Department has clarified, swab samples of arriving expatriates will be tested by government agencies at the airport itself before they are placed in institutional quarantine. If someone tests negative after that but requires treatment later, or if an asymptomatic persons develops any symptoms and seeks medical help at our hospital, we need to be ready for it. We cannot take any risk,” said Dr Joseph K, Consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology, VPS Lakeshore. 

“We have the required number of personal protection equipment (PPE) and N95 masks in stock. We expect to receive suspected cases any time now,” he said. Sources said AIMS has also readied an entire block with over 200 beds in the hospital for the purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malayalis private hospitals
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp