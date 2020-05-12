STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zumba your blues away this coronavirus pandemic

The lack of physical activity and the mental strain caused due to the pandemic scare are some reasons pointed out by Neethu for the growing demand for Zumba.

(Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Many working professionals, gym-goers and families have started taking Zumba lessons to relieve stress and stay fit during the lockdown. Catering to the demand, some certified Zumba trainers have started conducting online sessions.

“I take three batches daily which are attended by around 12 people each,” said Neethu Easo, a certified Zumba instructor from Kochi.

Neethu’s online classes are attended by a diverse crowd including youngsters, bank employees, IT professionals and families. “However, the number of women attending the batch from 10.00 am to 11.00 am has witnessed a decline. This could be because most mothers are busy taking care of their children who are currently confined to their houses,” said the 30-year-old.

“Some who joined my sessions didn’t know what Zumba was initially. They had difficulty dancing to the customised routine and couldn’t get their leg and hand movements right at the beginning. But they started to enjoy it after about two weeks of training,” she said. A licensed Zumba trainer for the past three years, Neethu advises the general public not to join classes offered by uncertified trainers.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Siyad A S is another Zumba instructor who is making the most of his time indoors by offering online sessions of the fitness programme. Twelve people have newly joined his online sessions since the lockdown began which are being conducted under the banner of Impulse Sports, a sports management company.

“I had been getting a lot of enquiries about my classes since the lockdown began. An ad posted by Impulse Sports on Facebook received a good response with people signing up,” the 34-year-old said. 

Siyad, who used to work as a 3D designer at a Bengaluru-based company, decided to quit his job to become a certified Zumba trainer.

“I had attended a week-long Zumba demo class in Bengaluru which I enjoyed doing. Also, the amount that the Zumba instructor earned in a month was much more than what I used to earn at my company. All these factors made me pursue a career in Zumba,” he said. 

Siyad believes the rise in demand for his classes during the lockdown could be because people have a lot more time at hand. “We follow a certain method which includes a warm-up, cardio workout, body toning and cool-down sessions. This should be followed to prevent any health or injury problems,” he said.

