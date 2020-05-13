STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC seeks details of steps taken to prevent flooding

Collector, corp secy asked to provide info; hearing posted to May 20

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Monday directed the district collector and the corporation secretary to file an affidavit detailing the action they took to complete the works for preventing flooding in the city.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive on a petition filed by K J Treasa and another Gandhinagar resident seeking a directive to the state government for formulating a permanent scheme to remove solid waste and aquatic plants from canals to ensure free flow of water. They alleged no action had been taken to clean the canals.

The court expressed hope the district administration and the corporation will act effectively, understanding the gravity of the situation – now compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic – for completing the work to avoid inundation as experienced in the past two years, before the monsoon. It posted the case to May 20.

