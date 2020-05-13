Kerala NGO launches online programme for visually impaired

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the global campaign -- Lets FICE -- to flatten the inaccessibility curve in the education of students with blindness, low vision and print disability, Kerala-based NGO Chakshumathi has launched a 60-day online training programme for students worldwide. Several students from across the globe including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other continents have enrolled for the online programme launched with the support of engineers and developers working at Google, BookShare, University of Birmingham, Progressive Access, IIT Delhi and Daisy Forum of India.

The campaign aims at popularising the importance of assistive technologies in the education and everyday life of visually impaired and print disabled. As many as five students from Pakistan have enrolled for the programme. The first batch has around 50 participants and the NGO has invited entry registration for the second batch. All sessions are in English and the minimum requirement to join the course is basic knowledge of computer and mobile phones.