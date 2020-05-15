STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A second innings for She Taxi

After a hiatus, the cab service, with woman drivers, is back with an online booking system 

Published: 15th May 2020 06:58 AM

She taxis came to the aid of many, especially the elderly and those with medical needs, during the lockdown , Albin Mathew

By Deena Theresa 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For Mini Latheesh, She Taxi’s second innings is a fruitful one. The 37-year-old cab driver joined the service in 2014. Though the service came to a halt, Mini refused to let go of her passion for driving and joined Uber for a while. With the women-taxi resuming service, Mini, who operates in Ernakulam, was among the first to rejoin.

When She Taxi applied brakes to its services in 2018, never once did it anticipate that the initiative will resume amid a pandemic. Operating under the Gender Park initiative of the Social Justice Department, She Taxi was launched in 2014 under the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation. The entry of online services such as Ola and Uber and the lack of an app or related online services dampened its chances. 

However, She Taxi was the only cab service that came to the aid of the elderly and the sick, accessing medical services for the same, during the lockdown. Now, the cab service has raced to the forefront, cementing its position with an online booking system and relaunching its services to all since April 5.“Most of the former partners joined right away when the service was relaunched. Unlike the previous time, we have an app dedicated to the same, so people are bound to use the service more often.

As it’s unlikely that public transportation will recommence sooner, we’re hoping She Taxi will have many takers. Now the rides are primarily hospital-based,” says Mini. Though Mini’s husband works as an Ola driver, he’s yet to restart work. Until then, all hopes lie on Mini. “Despite the 24/7 service, I’ve never faced any difficulties multitasking. Usually, I prefer taking rides after my three children are back from school,” she says.

Forty-two-year-old Ernakulam-based Ramla Beevi too is the sole breadwinner of her family. “I’ve always loved driving, and the colour of the cabs was a plus point for me,” she laughs. Ramla also belongs to the brood of She Taxi’s loyal cab drivers, joining the fleet in 2014. “This is indeed an employment opportunity for several women, especially at a trying time. However, we can only move forward with the cooperation of the public. For several women who arrive late at night at the railway station, airport or bus stand, the She Taxi service is probably the safest option. We follow travel rates as per  government’s instructions and levy a higher fee only after 10pm. Unfortunately, many people choose the inexpensive option over safety,” she says.

During the lockdown, Ramla drove several patients to their chemotherapy and dialysis sessions. “The services were free for those below BPL,” she adds.For Nimmya K R, driving and an innate love for travelling led her to take up She Taxi. Despite the pause in services, she continued taking up rides for customers personally. “Owing to the pandemic, we’re equipped with gloves, masks and sanitisers. A panic button is also installed in the cab,” says the 31-year-old who functions in Ernakulam.

Sheeja Prasanna Kumar, treasurer and coordinator of the She Taxi Owners’ and Drivers’ Federation, says despite the expenses and interruption of online cabs, She Taxi was always a commendable service.“Now we have an online booking system and ‘Global Track’,  a third-party vendor which has elevated the services of She Taxi. While the cabs were mostly for the elderly and the sick during the lockdown, they’re now open to all. We have around 10 cabs operating in Ernakulam and eight in Thiruvananthapuram. We also have several woman drivers who’ve registered but do not have vehicles and many who require more practice. The latter are being trained in driving schools,” she says.

new facilities 
She Taxi service is currently equipped with an online booking system and ‘Global Track’, a third-party vendor which has elevated the services of ‘She Taxi’. There are around 10 cabs in Ernakulam.

