STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

It’s makeover time for SWTD

The dept has launched a ‘Cleaning Challenge’ in all its stations to spruce up the infrastructure, including boats

Published: 16th May 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of SWTD Ernakulam engaged in painting a boat

By Toby Antony 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lockdown has brought public transportation to a halt in the state. However, for the employees working in the sector, the lockdown has opened fresh avenues to innovate and explore ways to improve the infrastructure. For instance, for the employees of State Water Transport Department (SWTD), it is competition time to bag the award for the best boat station in the state.To make best use of the lockdown time, SWTD has launched a unique ‘Cleaning Challenge’ in all its stations. The purpose is to spruce up the infrastructure, including stations and boats, during the lockdown period.

The best boat station and its employees will be rewarded after the lockdown. “We have around 60 operational boats and 14 stations in the state. All our employees are taking part in the ‘Cleaning Challenge.’ All boats are being cleaned and repainted. Similarly, the engine works and hull works are also being carried out. After each maintenance work, the station in charge sends the photographs on WhatsApp. In the last one week alone, all major works were completed. The employees have been taking the task positively and working hard to bag the first prize,” Shaji V Nair, director, SWTD, said.

The employees who stay at far-off places are now reaching the office daily to take part in the challenge. M Sujith, Traffic Superintendent of SWTD in Ernakulam, said the boats now sport a new look. “We have 10 boats in Ernakulam. Of these, four were newly procured. The painting work on other boats is   progressing fast. The difficult part of the work is removing the waste that has got stuck beneath the boats. To remove the waste, we dock the boats on the islet near Marine Drive during high tide. During the low tide, our employees can remove such waste. When the lockdown is lifted, commuters will be surprised to see the boats,” he said.

Other than cleaning the boats, SWTD is planning to stitch masks for its employee when boat services resume. “A lot of masks will be required for employees who work at various stations and boats. Instead of procuring the masks, we are looking to stitch the required masks. Discussions in this regard are on,” Shaji said.

The ambulance boats operated by SWTD have come as a big relief for people residing on islands. “All essential supplies to these islands are transported in our ambulances. Government offices and banks located on the islands also depend on the ambulance during the lockdown,” Shaji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp