After seven-day hiatus, fresh case puts Ernakulam back on COVID-19 map 

25-year-old Lucknow native from Maldives who arrived on INS Magar tests +ve; no need for co-passengers to worry if social distancing protocol was maintained, say health officials

Published: 18th May 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Arrangements made at the Ernakulam Junction railway station | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a gap of seven days, the district reported a fresh Covid case on Sunday. A 25-year-old Lucknow native who arrived from Maldives on the INS Magar on May 12 tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, sources said. She was under quarantine at a Covid Care Centre here following her arrival.

 A total of 202 passengers had arrived in the INS Magar dispatched by the Indian Navy in its second phase of the repatriation mission. Of these, 91 were from Kerala. With this, the total active cases in the district is six. Of them, only two are Ernakulam natives. The last Covid patient was a five-year-old boy who tested positive on May 10. 

“A Covid positive passenger won’t necessarily be a threat to co-passengers provided they had maintained social distancing protocol and other precautionary measures,”said a health official.  As per officials with the health department, eight people with Covid symptoms were admitted to hospitals in the district on Sunday. With this, the total number of people in hospital isolation is 32.

