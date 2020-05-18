STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mobile app used in Kasaragod COVID-19 containment operation comes to Kochi

“If the person in home quarantine moves 50 metres away from the house, the police would receive an alert. Violating home quarantine is an offence, having severe consequences.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus cases are rising in India despite lockdown 3.0. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing his experience from the Covid-19 containment operation in Kasaragod to Kochi, City Police Commissioner IG Vijay Sakhare on Friday launched a mobile app to monitor people in home quarantine. Named Covid Safety, the app was developed in-house and was successful in Kasaragod. 
Sakhare said if people adhere to home quarantine norms, the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled. The app helps cops to track the geo-location of the person in home quarantine.

“If the person in home quarantine moves 50 metres away from the house, the police would receive an alert. Violating home quarantine is an offence, having severe consequences. People in quarantine should realise that a mistake could put the lives of our elderly and others in society at risk,” he said. He added that the application is perfectly safe and has been verified by cyber security experts. “The application is not available for public use. It is shared with those under home quarantine and they are installing it voluntarily. Also, there is an SOS button in the app for those in home quarantine to request immediate assistance,” said Sakhare.

On Friday, Sakhare was engaged in routine police patrolling to houses where people are in quarantine. He talked to a family at Ayyappankav who had come from Karnataka. The IG explained the importance of isolation to the family members who had gathered on the balcony. According to him, there are 1,500 persons who came from abroad and other states to Kochi. “If we can ensure that these 1,500 people stay at home, then we can keep the rest of the city safe,” said Sakhare. Two police units have been formed to visit the persons in home quarantine daily. Apart from that, bike patrolling teams are tasked to monitor anyone person in quarantine venturing out from home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp