Mobile app used in Kasaragod COVID-19 containment operation comes to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bringing his experience from the Covid-19 containment operation in Kasaragod to Kochi, City Police Commissioner IG Vijay Sakhare on Friday launched a mobile app to monitor people in home quarantine. Named Covid Safety, the app was developed in-house and was successful in Kasaragod.

Sakhare said if people adhere to home quarantine norms, the spread of Covid-19 can be controlled. The app helps cops to track the geo-location of the person in home quarantine.

“If the person in home quarantine moves 50 metres away from the house, the police would receive an alert. Violating home quarantine is an offence, having severe consequences. People in quarantine should realise that a mistake could put the lives of our elderly and others in society at risk,” he said. He added that the application is perfectly safe and has been verified by cyber security experts. “The application is not available for public use. It is shared with those under home quarantine and they are installing it voluntarily. Also, there is an SOS button in the app for those in home quarantine to request immediate assistance,” said Sakhare.

On Friday, Sakhare was engaged in routine police patrolling to houses where people are in quarantine. He talked to a family at Ayyappankav who had come from Karnataka. The IG explained the importance of isolation to the family members who had gathered on the balcony. According to him, there are 1,500 persons who came from abroad and other states to Kochi. “If we can ensure that these 1,500 people stay at home, then we can keep the rest of the city safe,” said Sakhare. Two police units have been formed to visit the persons in home quarantine daily. Apart from that, bike patrolling teams are tasked to monitor anyone person in quarantine venturing out from home.