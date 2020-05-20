STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Compassion is essential for cure

Founder of Pallium India, Dr MR Rajagopal, talks about how palliative care can minimise patient distress

Published: 20th May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While Kerala has always been at the forefront of palliative care for terminally ill patients since 2008, there is a need to integrate the same into the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Palliative care, which focuses on the patient, their families and the carer, is essential at a time when post-traumatic stress disorder is high among patients and carers. TNIE speaks to Dr M R Rajagopal, founder-chairman of Pallium India and the director of Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences who has been advocating the same.

In 2014, the World Health Assembly had called upon member states to incorporate palliative care as a primary constituent of healthcare systems. However, years later, it is yet to constitute among the fundamental elements of a healthcare system as the latter concentrates more on the diseases and less on the person. In the current circumstances, there exists an urgency to combine palliative care to minimise distressing symptoms as a ‘humane, low-tech adjunct to ventilators and intensive care units’.

“In a pandemic such as Covid-19, the suffering of the patient is tremendous. Generally, attention isn’t given towards human suffering. This is the core issue I want to focus on. Suffering is three-fold -- physical such as breathlessness and agitations, emotional such as fear and guilt, and social issues including the stigma one faces as they get back home -- these need to be addressed,” Dr Rajagopal says.

And this isn’t an expensive affair. Rajagopal explains that connecting a patient via a smartphone to his or her relatives can go a long way. “The little things matter phenomenally. Instead of looking at just charts and MRI scans with PPE, the slightest compassion works tremendously. Utilising technology is essential; connection with the community and family must be maintained,” he says.For the same, Pallium India has been training doctors online on the basics of palliative care via a seven-and-half hour course over six days. An online support group for overstretched healthcare providers is also available simultaneously. Understandably, healthcare providers engaged in palliative care in the current times are also under severe stress.

“Matters are different when you choose to go into someone else’s suffering and emotional burden. The way of dealing with it is two-fold. If one is profoundly affected by the suffering of a person, they shouldn’t be keeping it to themselves; rather must share the problem. Sharing is a tool to protect ourselves, the healthcare workers,” the doctor says.

Dr M R Rajagopal

Kerala’s stance on palliative care is well-known globally. “In a panchayat, every bedridden patient is visited at least once a month by a trained palliative nurse. Procedures such as changing a urinary catheter at the patient’s home and providing free palliative care medicines are carried out without many hurdles. Palliative care in Kerala existed way before the state’s palliative care policy in 2004. We now have more than 450 non-governmental organisations working in palliative care, each taking responsibility for people within their locality. This doesn’t exist in several low or middle-income countries. This is a massive strength and is helping us deal with the current crises now,” says Dr Rajagopal.

Nevertheless, in the palliative care movement, doctors have tried involving communities. “During the lockdown, many were stranded and couldn’t get food or medicines. Hundreds of volunteers signed up to help them. In the face of tragedy, there are several who receive pleasure in helping others. This should be taken further. The state’s palliative care policy was revised last year; in it, promoting and encouraging community-based palliative care is essential. When the pandemic runs its course, though it will leave a lot of damages, the results can be different if palliative care is facilitated.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp