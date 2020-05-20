STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 95 lakh-Rs 1.7 crore: Airfare war to bring film crew home

It’s learnt that many international airliners are also in fray, giving a tough competition to Air India.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:05 AM

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: An airfare war has broken out among chartered airliners to bring the film crew of “Djibouti” and “Aadujeevitham” home. Stuck in Djibouti and Jordan, respectively, the teams of artists and technicians are waiting for the resumption of international flight service to fly back to India. Aviation industry sources told TNIE that many airliners, including Air India, are in discussion with the crew to transport them to Kochi airport, and are quoting a fare between Rs 95 lakh and Rs 1.7 crore per flight. 

“We have to get a lot of mandatory clearances to operate chartered flights to bring the film crew back home. Air India, being the country’s flag carrier, has a lot of advantage in getting nod from the ministry of civil aviation. But we are also in the race by offering highly competitive rates,” said a senior executive of a chartered airliner.

Chartered airliner Halo Airways Pvt Ltd has submitted a quote to operate special chartered aircraft to transport 90-odd crew members of film ‘Djibouti’ from Djibouti to Kochi, said its CEO Shoby T Paul. “Once we get the approval, an A-320 aircraft will be used from Dubai for the operation which will cost below `1 crore. All the stipulated Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed and we will ensure that all passengers adhere to the guidelines put in place by central government for international travellers,” he said. 

It’s learnt that many international airliners are also in fray, giving a tough competition to Air India. Airliners see this as an opportunity to make up for the loss suffered during the 50-odd days of lockdown. While the shooting of Dileesh Pothen-starrer ‘Djibouti’ was completed in April, the filming of ‘Aadujeevithum’ with Prithviraj in the lead role wrapped up only a few days back.

