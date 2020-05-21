Autorickshaw driver immolates self after hurling ‘petrol bomb’ at two

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An autorickshaw driver set himself ablaze on Wednesday after hurling a lighted bottle of petrol at two persons at a teashop in Pachalam. While he was found dead in his autorickshaw after having fled from the teashop, the two persons who came under attack have been admitted to a private hospital with severe burn injuries. Kottayam native Philip, 64, who was residing at a rented house in Pachalam, has been identified as the deceased. Pankajakshan, 65, a Pachalam native who runs a teashop in the area, and Rejin Das, 34, a native of Ezhupunna in Alappuzha district but residing in Pachalam, were the injured. Hospital sources said the condition of Rejin Das, who sustained 75 per cent burn, is critical.

According to the police, Philip hurled the petrol-filled bottle into the teashop run by Pankajakshan near Shanmukhapuram Temple. Though he had aimed it at Pankajakshan, the bottle hit Rejin Das who was present there. “Without any provocation, Philip threw the petrol-filled bottle in his possession at Pankajakshan. He then escaped in his autorickshaw to Karshaka Road near Lourdes Hospital and self-immolated. The incident occurred around 6.45 pm,” a police officer said.

Having sustained severe burn injuries, Philip died on the spot. But the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. An inquiry is on to find out whether Philip nursed a grudge towards Pankajakshan and if it was a pre-planned attack.“One person has sustained only 20 per cent burns. We will get a clear picture only after getting his statement,” said an officer with the Ernakulam North police station.

Meanwhile, officers pointed to the possibility of the autorickshaw -- which was running on CNG fuel -- catching fire from the sparks of the blaze set off by Philip earlier, leading to his death.“We found Philip inside the charred autorickshaw,” said Albert Ambalathunkal, ward councillor. A team led by DCP G Poonkuzhali visited the spot. Police and forensics experts collected evidence from the teashop where the attack happened and from the charred autorickshaw at Karshaka Road. The critically injured Rejin Das is an employee of Lourdes Hospital in the city.

