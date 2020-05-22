STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cusat to get a Miyawaki forest

According to a varsity official, Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, that helps build dense, native forests. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

A sapling being planted at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now, to see the world-famous Miyawaki forests, one doesn’t have to go far. The Cochin University Of Science and Technology (Cusat) will soon be sporting a fairly large patch of the urban forest. The project is being implemented at the university by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC). 

According to a varsity official, Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, that helps build dense, native forests. “The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area and becomes maintenance-free after the first three years,” said the official. “Usually such forests are planted on 10 to 20 cents of land in urban area. At Cusat, 10 cents of land has been prepared for the purpose and 1,600 trees from various native species will be planted at the site. The area will be a protected site,” said the university official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp