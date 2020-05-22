Wakf Board accused of diverting funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alleging stark disparity in Kerala Wakf Board’s (KWB) Covid relief contribution and accusing it of committing financial fraud, Central Wakf Council member Naushad T O has asked for details of the financial transactions.

“The KWB diverted the funds allocated for disbursing pensions and medical finance support to its members. Still, there is steep disparity in its contribution to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (`1 crore) and PM-CARES (`10 lakh). The chairman should reveal the percentage of these contributions accounts from its annual income,” he said.