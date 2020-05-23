STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A musician’s plea for help

S Thankaraj is a familiar name to avid connoisseurs of ‘ganamelas’.

S Thankaraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Thankaraj is a familiar name to avid connoisseurs of ‘ganamelas’. A gifted singer, he, along with his troupe, ‘Thiruvananthapuram Orchestra’ entertained audience across the state with their performances for many years. Once a crowd-puller, Thankaraj is now in dire straits and is seeking help to get his life back on track after losing his voice to a paralysis attack a year back.

Thankaraj, a resident of Rajajinagar, entered the music world at the age of 22. Though not classically trained, he had a soothing voice that was enough to attract large crowds wherever he sang. Flooded with concerts at the peak of his career, he sang in numerous ganamelas within the state and overseas with his troupe, garnering appreciation, especially for his rendition of ‘Naalumanipoove’. He has also played various musical instruments for around 100 films.

For many years, he entertained audience with his melodious singing. But the paralysis attack which affected his movement came as a bane to his life and career. Being the sole breadwinner of a family of four, the attack pushed them into financial crisis. His medicines alone cost `200 everyday.

The family is now being supported by their friends and neighbours, in addition to the meagre financial assistance from the Song and Drama Division, where he worked earlier. His children’s studies were halted after he was paralysed. According to his family, doctors haven’t yet identified the original cause of his paralysis. “Availing advanced treatment in Chennai may bring him back to his previous state. But we are not even able to sustain the family,” said a family member. The singer’s family is seeking compassionate donors for Thankaraj’s treatment, which is the only way to revive his voice and livelihood.

Those willing to help can donate to:
Account name: S Thankaraj
Bank and Branch: Syndicate Bank Trivandrum Local
Account number: 40022200044215
IFSC Code: SYNB004002
Phone number: 7736119533

