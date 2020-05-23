Cops rule out petrol bombs

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing Wednesday’s attack said Philip did not use a petrol bomb. The new finding comes in the wake of footage received from a CCTV camera installed in a building next to the tea stall owned by Pankajakshan.Ernakulam North SI V B Anas said Philip had bought around six litres of petrol from a bunk nearby and filled three litres each in two plastic cans.

“Upon reaching the tea shop, Philip poured the petrol into a plastic jug and sprinkled the fuel on Pankajakshan who was standing close to the burning stove. Rejin, who didn’t even know Philip, was present there at the time. The fire spread to him and though he tried to douse the flames, he suffered severe burns,” Anas said.