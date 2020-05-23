STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam district gears up to conduct school exams

The district is gearing up to conduct the SSLC, Plus I and Plus II examinations.

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district is gearing up to conduct the SSLC, Plus I and Plus II examinations. While the SSLC examinations will begin on May 26, the Plus One and Plus Two examinations will begin on May 27. On Friday, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar evaluated the steps being taken to prepare the centres for the examinations.

Deputy Director of Education (DDE) K V Leela said sanitisation and disinfection of the examination centres were under way. She said masks for the examinees are ready and will be distributed with the help of panchayats.

The examination guidelines are being sent to students via social media.As many as 31,724 students will appearfor SSLC examination from the district, 35,224 and 36,439 students will write Plus I and Plus II examinations, respectively. A war room has been set up at the DDE office. Parents and students can clear their doubts by calling the office between 8am and 8pm from May 23 to May 30.

