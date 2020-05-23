STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Heaven in a cup

 Despite the lockdown, two home bakers in Kochi are bringing together the festive spirits of Eid in the form of a treat box with assorted sweets.

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sara Zia Adeel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the lockdown, two home bakers in Kochi are bringing together the festive spirits of Eid in the form of a treat box with assorted sweets. These treats will be delivered in customised boxes, which is indeed a delightful gift for many who would like to share their happiness with their loved ones.

‘Fluff in a cup’
“It’s not just about Eid, but about spreading a little joy,” says Sara Zia Adeel, the curator of ‘Fluff in a cup’. Her Eid treat box consists of Saffron Phirni in a jar, two pieces of Lotus Biscoff Brownie and Red Velvet Cream Cheese Brownie, Kunafa cupcake and a Rose and Pistachio cupcake.

“I have always loved making gourmet cupcakes and wanted to incorporate unique flavours into my treat box,” she added. Sara mentioned that her personal favourite is the Kunafa cupcake which is something that she has not made before.

‘Bake tales’
“I used to make hampers for Christmas, but this is something new. The idea of a customised treat box is the best gift especially at this time of lockdown,” says Fathima Azeem, a management executive-turned-home baker in the city.  She has come up with an Eid platter as well as a hamper. The platter can be customised and includes sugar cookies, macaroons and cupcakes. The hamper consists of the West Asian sweet-Baklava, rose milk flavoured cake, macaroons and Belgium dark chocolate brownie. “I think the milk cake would stand out among the others. This is a new flavour and I would love to know my customers’ reaction on it,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp