Heaven in a cup

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the lockdown, two home bakers in Kochi are bringing together the festive spirits of Eid in the form of a treat box with assorted sweets. These treats will be delivered in customised boxes, which is indeed a delightful gift for many who would like to share their happiness with their loved ones.

‘Fluff in a cup’

“It’s not just about Eid, but about spreading a little joy,” says Sara Zia Adeel, the curator of ‘Fluff in a cup’. Her Eid treat box consists of Saffron Phirni in a jar, two pieces of Lotus Biscoff Brownie and Red Velvet Cream Cheese Brownie, Kunafa cupcake and a Rose and Pistachio cupcake.

“I have always loved making gourmet cupcakes and wanted to incorporate unique flavours into my treat box,” she added. Sara mentioned that her personal favourite is the Kunafa cupcake which is something that she has not made before.

‘Bake tales’

“I used to make hampers for Christmas, but this is something new. The idea of a customised treat box is the best gift especially at this time of lockdown,” says Fathima Azeem, a management executive-turned-home baker in the city. She has come up with an Eid platter as well as a hamper. The platter can be customised and includes sugar cookies, macaroons and cupcakes. The hamper consists of the West Asian sweet-Baklava, rose milk flavoured cake, macaroons and Belgium dark chocolate brownie. “I think the milk cake would stand out among the others. This is a new flavour and I would love to know my customers’ reaction on it,” she added.