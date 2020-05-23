STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Open-air theatre to come up at Fort Kochi soon; site work begins

Considering the demand for more open spaces in the city where the public can spend time, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has decided to construct an open-air theatre at Fort Kochi.

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The sketch of the proposed open-air auditorium at Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the demand for more open spaces in the city where the public can spend time, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has decided to construct an open-air theatre at Fort Kochi. One of the major tourist destinations in Ernakulam, Fort Kochi is also the cultural hub of the district which has gifted the state with some very popular artists. Hence, as part of developing lung space in Kochi and to provide a venue for the talented as well as aspiring artists, CSML has chosen Fort Kochi for their project. 

Under the project, the 385 sq mt vacant plot on Kochi Municipal Corporation Zonal office premises at Fort Kochi will be developed into a state-of-the-art open-air theatre. The total cost of the project is Rs 1.06 crore and CSML has already started site work. As per various studies, the present allocation for open green spaces and parks in Kochi is far lower than required. At present, only 0.65 Sq.km is open green space which is less than 1 per cent of the corporation area.

Through open-air theatre, CSML will develop a cultural activity hub to present different art forms and create awareness about the rich history of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery.“Once completed, the developed area will double up as a green plaza and leisure space for hundreds of visitors. Fort Kochi is a hub of artists. So, this open-air theatre would allow them to display their talent,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO, CSML.

The theatre is designed for public gatherings with a seating capacity of 228 people. It offers a beautiful view of the backwaters. The area will be landscaped with art installations and sculptures and proper LED lighting for ensuring safety and security of the public. A toilet complex with green room facility will also be designed in 45-sq m area. CSML has already engaged a contractor and the project is expected to be completed by December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp