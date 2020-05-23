Open-air theatre to come up at Fort Kochi soon; site work begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Considering the demand for more open spaces in the city where the public can spend time, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has decided to construct an open-air theatre at Fort Kochi. One of the major tourist destinations in Ernakulam, Fort Kochi is also the cultural hub of the district which has gifted the state with some very popular artists. Hence, as part of developing lung space in Kochi and to provide a venue for the talented as well as aspiring artists, CSML has chosen Fort Kochi for their project.

Under the project, the 385 sq mt vacant plot on Kochi Municipal Corporation Zonal office premises at Fort Kochi will be developed into a state-of-the-art open-air theatre. The total cost of the project is Rs 1.06 crore and CSML has already started site work. As per various studies, the present allocation for open green spaces and parks in Kochi is far lower than required. At present, only 0.65 Sq.km is open green space which is less than 1 per cent of the corporation area.

Through open-air theatre, CSML will develop a cultural activity hub to present different art forms and create awareness about the rich history of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery.“Once completed, the developed area will double up as a green plaza and leisure space for hundreds of visitors. Fort Kochi is a hub of artists. So, this open-air theatre would allow them to display their talent,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, CEO, CSML.

The theatre is designed for public gatherings with a seating capacity of 228 people. It offers a beautiful view of the backwaters. The area will be landscaped with art installations and sculptures and proper LED lighting for ensuring safety and security of the public. A toilet complex with green room facility will also be designed in 45-sq m area. CSML has already engaged a contractor and the project is expected to be completed by December.