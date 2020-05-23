Waste-to-energy project: Stay on selecting new firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held that the proposal to initiate proceedings for selection of a new agency for implementing the Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Project at Brahmapuram shall be kept in abeyance. The order came on a petition filed by GJ Eco Power Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam, the firm roped in earlier to implement the project, challenging the Kochi Corporation’s order terminating the agreement with it. The corporation took the decision following the company’s failure to comply with the condition in the agreement executed on February 17, 2016.

During the hearing, the government pleader informed the court that the company had approached the government seeking a review of the corporation’s order. The court then directed the Principal Secretary (Local Self Government Department) to consider the company’s petition within two weeks. “The petitioner and the officer concerned of the Kochi Corporation shall be given an opportunity of hearing before passing a fresh order. Until then, the proposal for selection of a new agency and the encashment of bank guarantee shall be kept in abeyance,” said the court.