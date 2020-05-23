STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Waste-to-energy project: Stay on selecting new firm

HC issues order on plea filed by previous contracting agency GJ Eco Power Pvt Ltd, challenging corp’s order terminating the agreement

Published: 23rd May 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has held that the proposal to initiate proceedings for selection of a new agency for implementing the Municipal Solid Waste-to-Energy Project at Brahmapuram shall be kept in abeyance. The order came on a petition filed by GJ Eco Power Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam, the firm roped in earlier to implement the project, challenging the Kochi Corporation’s order terminating the agreement with it. The corporation took the decision following the company’s failure to comply with the condition in the agreement executed on February 17, 2016.

During the hearing, the government pleader informed the court that the company had approached the government seeking a review of the corporation’s order. The court then directed the Principal Secretary (Local Self Government Department) to consider the company’s petition within two weeks. “The petitioner and the officer concerned of the Kochi Corporation shall be given an opportunity of hearing before passing a fresh order. Until then, the proposal for selection of a new agency and the encashment of bank guarantee shall be kept in abeyance,” said the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp