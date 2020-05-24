Decomposed body found at plywood factory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A decomposed body was found at a plywood factory at Pattimattom near Perumbavoor on Saturday. The body, found in a pit, was in an advanced state of decomposition and hence it could not be established whether it belongs to a man or woman. Kunnathunadu police said a group of migrant labourers first saw a hand sticking out of the pit around 6.30am on Saturday when they were cleaning the factory. An investigation is on to identify the deceased, said officers.

Police are treating it as a possible case of murder. A special team, led by Perumbavoor DySP, has started a probe. Officers said they are looking up man-missing cases from the area in a bid to establish the identity of the deceased. A case of unnatural death was registered. K Karthick, Rural SP, visited the spot.