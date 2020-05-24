STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sri Lankan undergoes liver transplant, waiting to go home

He went back to Colombo for the preparations as his 21-year-old college-going daughter Fathima Habsath Mohideen volunteered to be the donor.

Published: 24th May 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fayaz along with his family and doctors at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mohammed Fayaz Mohideen, 46, from Sri Lanka is ready to return home healthier and happier after successfully undergoing liver transplantation in Kochi, once the international flight operations begin after lockdown. Fayaz, an employee in a tour company in Colombo, was suffering from end-stage liver disease for close to one year and was told by his doctors in Colombo that he had just a few months to live unless he underwent transplantation. He visited Kochi’s VPS Lakeshore Hospital in November last year for the initial consultation as Sri Lanka is yet to have liver transplantation facilities. As advised by doctors, Fayaz decided to undergo transplantation here. 

He went back to Colombo for the preparations as his 21-year-old college-going daughter Fathima Habsath Mohideen volunteered to be the donor. As Covid-19 was spreading, it was a life-and-death situation for Fayaz to board a flight and reach Kochi. He arrived on March 19, and the liver transplant surgery was performed on May 4. 

“What made the surgery even more unique was that a small part of a blood vessel which was harvested from a brain-dead donor in Thiruvananthapuram was also utilised to supplement a blood vessel inside Fayaz’s body,” said Dr Abhishek Yadav, head of Comprehensive Liver Care Institute at the hospital, who led the surgery. He also added that the patient was discharged on May 18. S K Abdulla, CEO, VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said this was one among the six liver transplants done at the hospital during the lockdown, including that of a seven-year-old girl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp