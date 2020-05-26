A shotT in the arm?

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

In 1995 when Mammootty-starrer The King was released in nearly 50 stations, it was a new record as it was for the first time that a Malayalam movie was released in two theatres in a release centres. Those who had watched the movie in theatres may never forget the rush on the initial days and the electrifying atmosphere that took theatres by storm. As years passed by, the number of releasing centres and theatres in Kerala increased and Mohanalal’s Odiyan (2018) was released in 412 screens all over Kerala, including multiplexes. The fans arranged exclusive shows for them at 7am on the release day at almost all centres. Such is the euphoria that a widely expected movie can create.

However, with Covid-19 forcing exhibitors and producers to come up with new ways of screening movies, all these fan-fun moments are likely to be an experience of the past. The theatres all over the state have been remaining closed since March 10 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. Producers and exhibitors are now airing different views on post-Covid revival of Mollywood.

A section of film producers said that though big-screen movie watching is exciting, at the time of the pandemic, the film bodies should think of new business models like selling rights to OTT (over the top) media platforms and television channels to keep things “live”. However, the producers of some big-budget movies in Malayalam, the post-production works of which have been completed, have already made it clear that they would not release the films online. These include widely expected movies like Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham, One and Malik.

Meanwhile, producer Vijay Babu has already sold the rights of his new film, Sufiyum Sujathayum, to Amazon Prime Video. Producers of some of the movies, especially low-budget ones, are negotiating with TV channels and OTTs for premiering their movies, it is learnt.

Producers keep eyes open

“If theatres are not the places to watch the movies anymore, some of the producers may look for OTT platforms. However, it is not practical in the case of big-budget movies to recover the production cost from OTT or channel rights alone,” said Kerala Film producers Association president G Sureshkumar.However, he admitted that there will be a definite change in the scenario. “There are chances of movies being sold to OTTs as soon as the initial rush is over. At present, most of the movies are screened online 30 days after their theatre release. This may further be reduced,” he said.

Exhibitors squirm in seats

Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker said the move to introduce social distancing norms and allotting alternate seats to viewers will not help much in the post-Covid-19 revival of theatres.

“The people will start visiting theatres only if the fear factor is completely gone from society. No family booking tickets for a movie will be interested in sitting in different parts of the row as part of social distancing. Increasing the ticket fare will further keep families away. This is a tricky situation which demands a proper resurgence plan,” he said.In the wake of the differences of opinion on the topic, representatives of film bodies are planning to meet online soon to chalk out the future course of action.