Group distancing to be the new norm at cinema halls 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The future of cinema halls and multiplexes looks bleak as majority of the population is adjusting to the new normal and migrating to a virtual world from home. The entertainment sector, especially theatres, are among the worst hit by social distancing protocols enforced in the wake of the pandemic outbreak. However, unwilling to throw in the towel so soon, the industry is busy devising plans to overcome the challenging times and make the theatre experience conducive for movie buffs in the post Covid-19 world.

According to people in the theatre business, uncertainty looms large over the industry. With the majority of the metros in lockdown, there may not be any new releases in the near future. Many Hollywood productions are pushing for reruns of their popular movies to pick up the nose-diving entertainment industry.

Joy M Pillai of Ariesplex SL Cinemas, a popular multiplex in the capital city, said a minimum of 35 per cent occupancy during weekdays and 50 to 60 per cent during the weekends is a must to operate a screen without incurring major losses. “We are ready to open our screens for the public, but it’s going to be a long wait. Physical distancing is the new norm so we are planning to tweak our booking system in a way that seats can be booked accordingly to ensure a safe distance between movie goers. Group distancing would be implemented for people to come in confidently and watch movies in theatres,” said Joy. He added that theatres would be well equipped to screen their customers at entry points.

KSFDC to take movies outdoors

At a time when many are confined to their homes, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is charting the road map to offer some outdoor fun for children and adults by screening movies out in the open. The corporation has come up with a proposal to use the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram for the same.

KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun told Express that efforts were on to bring back the entertainment industry on its feet. “We are awaiting a nod from the state government. We are pitching the idea to screen movies at the Nisagandhi auditorium, which is otherwise used for screenings during film festivals. Children and adults can come and watch movies without having the fear of spending time in closed spaces. There will be more debate and discussion on this but we hope the proposal will get a green signal by Onam,” said Shaji.

“Our objective is to give some respite for children who are already in so much stress because of the pandemic and exams. We are also planning to offer discounted rates for students on the tickets. All health parameters would be introduced,” Shaji added. KSFDC is all prepared to opening its theatres. “We have decided to urge the state and the Centre to announce a revival package to help the industry get back on its feet,” he added.

New protocols at theatres