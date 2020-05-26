Just for laughs

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer Vidhu Prathap and his wife Deepthi have been busy making fun videos on TikTok. The couple has lakhs of followers from around the world and every video post becomes viral in no time. Their lockdown videos, released through Vidhu Prathap’s official YouTube channel, are also quite entertaining.The videos, ‘Lockdownile vann planning’ and ‘Vidhuvinte kavi bhavana, Deepthiyude thala vedana’ were instant hits. “We had a lot of free time during the lockdown. Deepthi and I watch a lot of movies and TikTok videos. So, sometimes we get an idea and we work on it. The script and dialogues happen instantaneously,” says Vidhu Prathap.

The couple shoots the videos on their mobile phones and Deepthi, along with their friend, handles the editing part. For her, this is an effort to make more people smile. “The pandemic and lockdown had a lot of people apprehensive about what might happen. We were surrounded by fake news and negativity. That is why we decided to make funny clips, so as to entertain those watching” adds Deepthi.

The duo’s ‘Break the Chain’ video on TikTok became very popular. The concept of social distancing was humorously depicted by the couple with the help of few movie songs. “Though it was an awareness video, we wanted it to be on a lighter note. I guess that made the video very popular among viewers. It doesn’t build anxiety, rather gives the message through laughter,” says Deepthi.

Vidhu’s Malayalam rendition of popular song ‘Bella Ciao’ (Vidhuvinte kavibhavana, Deepthiyude thalavedana) from Money Heist evoked a lot of laughter among viewers. “One of my friends wrote it and all he asked me was not to reveal his identity. First he wrote some serious lines, but I asked him to change it into a funny one,” he quips. Vidhu’s acting skills in the videos are also widely appreciated by the viewers. “I do it all out of passion. Fortunately, people seem to like it and that is a great feeling,” he says. He was also part of a lockdown song ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaranayi’ featuring various singers, led by K S Chithra.

Deepthi, who is also a bharatanatyam dancer, plans to collaborate with her friends for a dance video. “There are no post-lockdown plans as of now. Everyone got stuck at their homes. As I used to travel a lot for stage shows and performances, the break gave me time to think of new projects too. I hope that once the outbreak is contained, we all will be back to our busy lives,” says Vidhu.