STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Tackling monsoon fevers amid Covid-19

Kerala is witnessing a second surge of Covid-19 infections as a large number of Malayalis are returning from abroad and other states.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Joseph K Joseph 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With Kerala facing the threat of monsoon fevers even as it battles Covid-19, uppermost thoughts in the minds of doctors is how to distinguish between the different fevers which may have similar symptoms. The regular suspects are dengue, leptospirosis and malaria. Other fevers include typhoid, Hepatitis A and uncommon fevers. Symptoms like fever, sore throat and cough are common to both Covid-19 and dengue fever. So, what should be the protocol to admit fever cases in private hospitals?

For starters, every hospital must have two zones. One for suspected Covid cases. These patients must be examined only in PPE kit till swab tests are negative. People with high-grade fever, blue toes, hacking cough and chest pain, must be treated here. The second zone is for other fever cases.  One sure way to distinguish between dengue and covid is to check for the platelet count -- dengue patients will have a low platelet count whereas in covid, the platelet count may be normal. As for leptospirosis, symptoms include red eyes and deranged renal function or even acute renal failure. 

For malaria, the clue would be high-grade fever coupled with chills at night. Typhoid will have more of gastro-intestinal symptoms like fever with vomiting and loose stools. In case swab test is not possible, rapid antibody tests can be done to check for possibility of Covid-19. If positive, such cases can be sent to designated labs for RT-PCR test. Checking the travel history and clinical signs is the key to distinguish between fevers. But, all fever admissions must be discussed with the Covid-19 core team of the hospital. If a patient tests positive for Covid-19, the staff members (doctors and nurses) who came in contact with the patient must be sent into 14-day home isolation and tested after seven days. 

Kerala is witnessing a second surge of Covid-19 infections as a large number of Malayalis are returning from abroad and other states. Doctors and nurses in private and government sectors need to be extremely vigilant as they run the risk of contraction. They must be subjected to the mass surveillance programme as per ICMR guidelines using antibody kits or PCR. This will prevent transmission from healthcare workers to general population.Dr Joseph K Joseph is a consultant of internal medicine and diabetology at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp