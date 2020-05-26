The show has stopped for theatre owners

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: More than 670 theatre and multiplex owners in the state are in dire straits ever since movie halls have been shut down owing to the lockdown. Digital screen owners are forced to operate their projectors once in two days for two hour lest the equipment develop a fault. The electricity bills range anywhere above `15,000. Despite not having any source of income, theatre owners are also compelled to pay the salaries of staff.With the nation in the fourth phase of the lockdown and film shooting also coming to a complete halt, there was nothing theatre owners can do other than wait patiently to see a better tomorrow.

Santhosh Vallakkalil, owner of three screens -- Santhosh, Sandra and Vallakkalil -- in Mavelikkara, said the situation is so grim that a majority of them are neck-deep in debt. “I have 2K and 4K screens where once in two days the projectors have to be run. My technician has advised me to operate it for a few hours or else there will be red tint on all four sides of the screen. Replacing the motherboard would alone cost `25,000. We are urging the LDF government to waive off the monthly charges towards electricity bill which comes to more than `60,000 for two of my theatres,” said Santhosh.

On Wednesday, representatives of Kerala Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), an association of theatre owners, producers and distributors, held a meeting in Kochi to chalk out a plan of action which includes putting a slew of recommendations before the government to revive the sector. M C Bobby, general secretary, FEUOK, said he was hopeful of getting relaxation once the authorities take cognisance of their issue.

“All digital screens, including 2K and 4K ones, are forced to function for a couple of hours. This includes running the generator as well as the air-conditioner to prevent the shaft from developing glitches. Majority of us have availed bank loans and it is difficult to make ends meet with businesses coming to a standstill,” said Bobby, who is also the owner of Nice Movie House at Thalayolaparambu.

However, Minister for Cultural Affairs A K Balan stated that theatres would be out of bounds to film buffs until May 31 when lockdown ends to avoid the spread of Covid-19. He told TNIE that a decision on opening theatres would be taken only later. “If theatres have to be opened after lockdown, film shooting and post-production works have to be resumed as well. Currently, the state government has given sanction only for television channels, serials, documentary and entertainment programme makers to undertake post-production works, like dubbing and mixing,” said the minister.