STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Young directors cheer for digital revolution

With seven Indian movies releasing on OTT platform Amazon Prime in the upcoming months, one can say that industry trends and the consumption of entertainment have been disrupted.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: With seven Indian movies releasing on OTT platform Amazon Prime in the upcoming months, one can say that industry trends and the consumption of entertainment have been disrupted. And, aspiring directors think this is a boost to several of them who do not have poster names or huge funds to get theatrical slots.

Director, on the same. “After the advent of OTT platforms, we have begun to see movies with small screen aesthetics and different film culture, created keeping the attention span of the audience in mind. The biggest advantage I see for digital movies is that one doesn’t require a budget for marketing the movie. Secondly, censor obstacles are fewer and filmmakers have more free rein over the content -- this is a shot in the arm for newcomers,” he said. 

Digital movies get a global audience. “When you specifically create content for OTT platforms, producers often stress on the content being pan-Indian, or where culturalism is accessible universally. Malayalam releases on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have just started. Currently, a subscription community has been formed behind four walls -- post-Covid, I believe viewership will increase and there will be more such content on the platforms. For people to return to theatres, there should be big-spectacle films, which in turn lead to expansion such as more IMAX theatres” he added. 

Associate director Pratheesh Prasad who has worked on movies such as Vimaanam, echoes the same. “The film space will be rejuvenated. Small filmmakers will have more creativity with their content and will not require large names to rest their projects on,” he said. Will OTT take over theatrical releases and become the norm? “Highly unlikely. When the small-screen revolution was happening, people predicted that theatres wouldn’t stand the chance. Similarly, both, digital and theatrical releases will co-exist,” said Pratheesh.

S Sharath, joint secretary of the collective Movement for Independent Cinema which was formed for the promotion of independent cinema, said that OTT platforms could also be a great venue for parallel cinema.
“We primarily depended on festivals but in the wake of the current situation, we too have lost our sole platform. Considering our production cost, the revenue earned from OTT platforms would suffice,” he said.

A matter of survival

Sufiyum Sujathayum one of the seven releases on Prime, is produced by actor and producer Vijay Babu, under his banner Friday Film House. Vijay cited ambiguity and survival as a major reason to venture into the OTT platform. “No one knows what the norms of theatrical releases will be. With the pandemic in place, the older patterns won’t work anymore. When I got an offer from Amazon saying that they’re willing to release it directly, I decided to go for it -- medium-sized films need to get the returns back so that we can get back to bigger films later -- and it is my way of supporting the industry so that I can give jobs back to the people when the lockdown is lifted,” he said. 

When asked if the decision would generate profit, Vijay stressed that staying afloat is a priority in the present circumstance. “It was to get back what I invested and not about earning a huge profit. When we sell the three rights -- digital and distribution rights sold to Amazon -- you receive a certain percentage. And you’re still left with satellite and dubbing rights. Eventually, when those are sold, we break even and are safe,” he quipped.

The actor-cum-producer highlighted that in such abnormal situations, one can’t go the normal route, rather think outside the box. “Also, digital movies can’t be ignored anymore. In such a situation, a theatrical release had to be converted to a digital original. From the perspective of the people behind the OTT platform, they need to provide content to their lakhs of subscribers. It is survival,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp