STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Four Coast Guard officers among 5 fresh cases

Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 16.

Published: 27th May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 16. Of the five new patients, four are Coast Guard officers who reached Kochi on May 21. The fifth patient is a 36-year-old native of Thuravur, Angamaly, who arrived from Maharashtra on May 19.With more people expected to reach the district from foreign countries, health officials have decided to intensify the monitoring system to ensure those under home quarantine are not leaving their houses and mingling with the public.

The four Coast Guard officers who tested positive for Covid-19 had reached from Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal and Rajasthan. They are now under treatment at the Naval Hospital-INS Sanjivani. 
The Angamaly native had shown Covid-19 symptoms while under home quarantine and his sample was sent for testing on May 23. He has now been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Among the 16 active cases in the district, eight people are from Ernakulam, while one person each is from Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Woman recovers
The 30-year-old woman who was under treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital was discharged on Tuesday. The Chennai returnee was hospitalised on May 8. Besides, 16 people under observation at various hospitals were also discharged on Tuesday.

five new cases; 544 more placed under observation

Positive cases: 5
Total positive cases to date: 44
Positive cases under treatment: 16
Patients recovered so far: 27
Sample sent for testing today: 60
Results received today: 98 (93 negative)
Results awaited: 105 samples
Persons added to hospital isolation today : 11
People discharged from hospital isolation : 16
Total people under hospital isolation: 62 (Govt Medical College, Kalamassery -32, Muvattupuzha general hospital-0, Port Trust Hospital- 3, Govt Taluk Hospital Karuvelipady -6, Private hospitals -21)
Persons at Covid Care Centres: 785
People added to home quarantine: 533
Persons removed from home quarantine: 262
Total people under home quarantine: 7,431 (Arrived from high-risk areas: 156 and low-risk areas: 7,275)
Patients underwent counselling- 115
Calls received at call centre: 306

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp