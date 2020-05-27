Four Coast Guard officers among 5 fresh cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 16. Of the five new patients, four are Coast Guard officers who reached Kochi on May 21. The fifth patient is a 36-year-old native of Thuravur, Angamaly, who arrived from Maharashtra on May 19.With more people expected to reach the district from foreign countries, health officials have decided to intensify the monitoring system to ensure those under home quarantine are not leaving their houses and mingling with the public.

The four Coast Guard officers who tested positive for Covid-19 had reached from Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal and Rajasthan. They are now under treatment at the Naval Hospital-INS Sanjivani.

The Angamaly native had shown Covid-19 symptoms while under home quarantine and his sample was sent for testing on May 23. He has now been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Among the 16 active cases in the district, eight people are from Ernakulam, while one person each is from Palakkad, Kollam, Thrissur, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Woman recovers

The 30-year-old woman who was under treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital was discharged on Tuesday. The Chennai returnee was hospitalised on May 8. Besides, 16 people under observation at various hospitals were also discharged on Tuesday.

five new cases; 544 more placed under observation

Positive cases: 5

Total positive cases to date: 44

Positive cases under treatment: 16

Patients recovered so far: 27

Sample sent for testing today: 60

Results received today: 98 (93 negative)

Results awaited: 105 samples

Persons added to hospital isolation today : 11

People discharged from hospital isolation : 16

Total people under hospital isolation: 62 (Govt Medical College, Kalamassery -32, Muvattupuzha general hospital-0, Port Trust Hospital- 3, Govt Taluk Hospital Karuvelipady -6, Private hospitals -21)

Persons at Covid Care Centres: 785

People added to home quarantine: 533

Persons removed from home quarantine: 262

Total people under home quarantine: 7,431 (Arrived from high-risk areas: 156 and low-risk areas: 7,275)

Patients underwent counselling- 115

Calls received at call centre: 306