KV Thomas seeks more financial aid for states

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister KV Thomas on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide more financial assistance to state governments for battling Covid crisis. He said the Central and state governments should take opposition parties also into confidence for successfully tackling the crisis.

According to Thomas, the Centre has announced a C20-lakh crore Covid-19 package. A majority of the announced amount will be spent for Centre initated projects. As state governments are in the front line to fight the crisis, more assistance should be allotted to them.