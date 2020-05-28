Plea in HC to stop move to sell temple valuables

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on a petition challenging the move to auction bronze utensils including ‘nilavilakku’ (traditional lamp) offered to the deity by the devotees.The petition was filed by R V Babu, general secretary of Hindu Aikya Vedi, Kerala. V Sajith Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that Travancore Devaswom Board is running the administration of the temples as a trustee to the properties of the deity and they have to administer the properties in a fair and transparent manner.

The board had issued an order to its officials to segregate the gold and silver ornaments which are in daily use and not in use. However, in temples, there are a lot of ornaments and utensils with antique values. There are various ornaments and utensils decorated with diamonds and precious stones. Therefore, an expert or an antique appraiser is required, along with representatives of devotees, in any attempt to segregate ornaments not in use, and with antique values, the petitioner contended.