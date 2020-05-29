Jewellery shop theft caught on CCTV, thief not arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are on a search for a youth who fled with a gold chain from a jewellery shop on Wednesday. Though his act was recorded on CCTV camera, he is yet to be traced. The man entered Athulya Jewellery showroom in Njarackal at 1 pm in the guise of buying a ring. Without an iota of suspicion, the saleswoman displayed several rings to him. But he fled with a chain when the woman turned her attention to weigh an item.

The man wore the gold chain around his neck and walked out when the saleswoman was not paying attention. The man didn’t even bother to cover his face, said the police. According to the police, there was only one saleswoman at the shop. “Though the salesperson followed him, she found him fleeing on a blue scooter,” said a police officer. A case of theft was registered at Njarackal police station based on a complaint by the employee.

Police said that a team under Njarackal CI M Murali has begun an inquiry. “We have received CCTV footage from the premises. His face is recognisable in it and we would soon arrest him,” said an officer with Njarackal police. According to the officers, they have begun an inquiry to find whether he is a history-sheeter. However, they are reluctant to reveal more details at this juncture as it may affect the ongoing investigation.