EKM native succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vikraman Pillai, a teacher hailing from Udayamperoor in the district, died due to Covid-19 in Mumbai on Friday. He was battling the infection for the past one week. Pillai becomes the eighth Malayali to die of the pandemic in Mumbai. Mumbai Malayali organisations, however, alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not provided any assistance to conduct the Covid-19 tests.

“People are dying without getting emergency medical care. Still, they kept his wife and children in home quarantine,” said a representative of a Malayali organisation. Pillai has been living in Mumbai for many years and is survived by his wife and two children. The funeral will be held on Saturday as per Covid protocol.

