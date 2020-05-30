Kochi airport sees 11 arrivals, 10 departures

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi airport saw 11 arrivals and 10 departures in the domestic sector after internal flights resumed on Friday. The airport handled five arrivals and seven departures till 5.30 pm with 399 inbound and 379 outbound passengers. It included one flight operated by Air Asia India to Bhubaneswar by special arrangement carrying 167 passengers. Three return services-- Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- and one departure to Mysuru were cancelled.

On Thursday, the airport handled 827 arrival and 508 departure passengers. Meanwhile, the Vande Bharath services are being operated as planned. CIAL scheduled Dubai (IX 1434), Muscat ( IX1442) and Yerevan (Armenia) -Delhi-Kochi flight for Friday. Dubai flight had 181 passengers and the Muscat flight carried 177.