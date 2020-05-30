Kochi startup develops decontamination device to fight Covid-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Kochi-based startup has launched a multipurpose decontamination device called ‘Lumos’ that can sanitise items ranging from N95 masks to vegetables, thereby keeping a check on the spread of Covid-19. Devaditek Innovations, a startup incubated by Maker Village, has already begun the production of Lumos, and is getting ready to supply the device to various institutions including hospitals across the state.

Though Lumos has been designed specifically to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the certified UVC medical-grade disinfection system can kill an array of pathogens. These include SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, germs causing different types of influenza and MS2 bacteriophage, besides several strains of bacteria and fungus.

Collaborating with the Collegiate Congress under the United Nation’s Master Plan initiative, Devaditek Innovations will also distribute Lumos to overseas customers. The first lot is being shipped to Maldives, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Haiti, with the support of the Collegiate Congress of the UN Master Plan. “We have been receiving orders from within the country and abroad,” said Sumith C Mohan, director, Devaditek.