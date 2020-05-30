STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat complaint: VACB grills Ebrahim Kunju; MLA claims he is victim

Hitting back at the complainant who accused him of blackmailing, IUML MLA and former minister V K Ebrahim Kunju alleged that it was the complainant who tried to blackmail him.

VK Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Hitting back at the complainant who accused him of blackmailing, IUML MLA and former minister VK Ebrahim Kunju alleged that it was the complainant who tried to blackmail him.The MLA, who was questioned by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) here in connection with the complaint for the second time in the past one week on Friday, alleged the complainant, Girish Babu of Kalamassery, had approached him promising to withdraw the complaint against him for `10 lakh. “He approached me twice with the demand. The case against me is fabricated and I will cooperate with the investigation,” he said.

Girish had approached the High Court last month alleging that Kunju had offered him `5 lakh to withdraw another complaint he filed regarding illegal amassing of wealth by the MLA. Based on it, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against Kunju. 

The court had also ordered the VACB to conduct a probe and file a report within two weeks. Girish also alleged he was called to the residence of Kunju and threatened to sign some documents stating that the complaint was filed on the instance of other IUML leaders. After interrogating Kunju last week, VACB had issued fresh summons to him for appear for the interrogation again. Kunju arrived at the Government Guest House here around 10am on Friday. The interrogation ended around 3pm. 

