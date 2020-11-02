Artists protest against controversial farm bills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘For the Kisans’, an online art exhibition being held to protest the contentious agricultural bills introduced by the Centre, got under way on Saturday. Organised by the White Rose Movement, a cultural organisation based in the city, the three-month-long exhibition will see 261 artists from across the country, including Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sharma, Riyas Komu, Ajay Sameer, Rakhi Kumar, Hem Jyothika, Shyamili Chaliha and Biji Bhaskar, participating.

The exhibition features 435 pieces of art that depict the life of an Indian farmer. According to T A Satyapal, curator, more than 500 artists submitted their work for the exhibition. “Owing to space limitations in the portal, all works could not be included,” he added.