STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Frames of many emotions

Women in their myriad avatars form the central theme across Maria Sebastian’s canvases.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in their myriad avatars form the central theme across Maria Sebastian’s canvases. Vibrant and coy in some, rebellious and questioning in others, sometimes pensive, sometimes contemplative, every face reflects quiet pride, celebrating the innate strength of feminity. Each painting by this 22-year-old English graduate tells a different tale, with every element contributing to a single underlying theme. The narratives, however, are left to the viewers to form.

Others may have whiled away precious time lamenting the vagaries of life during the lockdown, but not Maria. According to her, rarely does life allow turning back time, offering a chance to do something we love.“Women form the central subject in nearly all my paintings. The challenges that women face, the disparity that attempts to hold her back and the abuses she is threatened with are portrayed in my work. It is also fascinating to see how people arrive at different interpretations of the same painting,” says Maria, a resident of Angamaly and a graduate of St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

A self-taught artist, Maria has been painting ever since she can remember. Neither of her parents nor any family members were inclined to art. “I started oil painting when I was in Class III. Either my family never had the opportunity, nor did they discover or nurture such talent in themselves,” says Maria. “I completed over 20 paintings during the lockdown.

Amidst academic work, it becomes difficult to devote time to paint. Even as my friends complained of boredom, illustration kept my mind active,” she says. “Recently, I started a Youtube channel to share tips on writing. I am also working on a fantasy novel,” adds Maria.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp