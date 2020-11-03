Frames of many emotions

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in their myriad avatars form the central theme across Maria Sebastian’s canvases. Vibrant and coy in some, rebellious and questioning in others, sometimes pensive, sometimes contemplative, every face reflects quiet pride, celebrating the innate strength of feminity. Each painting by this 22-year-old English graduate tells a different tale, with every element contributing to a single underlying theme. The narratives, however, are left to the viewers to form.

Others may have whiled away precious time lamenting the vagaries of life during the lockdown, but not Maria. According to her, rarely does life allow turning back time, offering a chance to do something we love.“Women form the central subject in nearly all my paintings. The challenges that women face, the disparity that attempts to hold her back and the abuses she is threatened with are portrayed in my work. It is also fascinating to see how people arrive at different interpretations of the same painting,” says Maria, a resident of Angamaly and a graduate of St Stephen’s College, Delhi.

A self-taught artist, Maria has been painting ever since she can remember. Neither of her parents nor any family members were inclined to art. “I started oil painting when I was in Class III. Either my family never had the opportunity, nor did they discover or nurture such talent in themselves,” says Maria. “I completed over 20 paintings during the lockdown.

Amidst academic work, it becomes difficult to devote time to paint. Even as my friends complained of boredom, illustration kept my mind active,” she says. “Recently, I started a Youtube channel to share tips on writing. I am also working on a fantasy novel,” adds Maria.